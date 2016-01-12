HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bellevue boys, girls compete well at FOL

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bellevue High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams wrapped up Fantasy of Lights Tournament play on Saturday.

The girls picked up a fifth-place finish with a 44-38 victory over City View while the boys suffered a 77-55 consolation championship loss to Archer City.

“It was a big win for us,” Bellevue head girls’ coach Bryan Goehring said regarding the victory over Conference 3A City View. “We are making some progress.”

Goehring said Bellevue is gaining confidence with so many wins under their belt, as the Lady Eagles ran their record to 5-3.

Both Bellevue’s boys and girls played Archer City yet again on Tuesday night in Wildcat Gymnasium.

The Bellevue girls will then play in the Clay County Tournament this weekend while the boys are in a showcase game against Wichita Falls Hirschi’s JV team at 10:45 a.m. on Friday at Kay Yeager Coliseum.

“I thought we did well against good competition,” Bellevue head boys’ coach Colby Broussard said. The boys are 3-3 on the season.

Regarding the consolation championship, Broussard said Archer City’s depth wore down the Eagles – as did the fact the Wildcats scored 33 of their 77 points from beyond the 3-point arc. Read more in the Nov. 30 Bowie News.

Alex Brown (14) goes up for a shot during the Bellevue girls’ game versus Quanah on Saturday morning at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)