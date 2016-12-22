HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys fade in fourth

The skid continued for the Bowie High School boys’ basketball team on Friday, falling to Conference 4A Decatur 51-47.

Even though Bowie has lost four straight games, there was plenty of encouraging signs the Jackrabbits are coming out of their funk.

“I am encouraged because we had an opportunity to win the ball game,” Bowie head coach Doug Boxell said. “We were right with them.”

Boxell said even though Bowie made mistakes down the stretch, the Jackrabbits were able to be competitive against Decatur – ranked 19th in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches 4A poll.

“We shot the ball pretty well, and Keck (Jones) was able to handle their pressure and get the ball up the floor,” Boxell said. “Those were a couple of bright spots.”

Boxell said Bowie’s schedule was set up as the most competitive it has been since he was named head coach four years ago – with the likes of Burkburnett, Odessa Permian and Weatherford on it.

Bowie (6-8) opened up District 1A-21 play against Montague County rival Nocona on Tuesday. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 21 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Keck Jones, shown here in a file photo from the season-opener against Krum, played one of his best games of the season in a 51-47 loss to Decatur this past Friday. Jones dished off seven assists and he also scored seven points for the Jackrabbits. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)