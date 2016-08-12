HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys settle for fourth

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team settled for fourth place at its own tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Petrolia’s Blaine Long caught a hot-shooting hand in the second quarter and the Pirate finished with 34 points in a 58-50 victory over Bowie.

“It doesn’t matter if we are 7-0 or 5-2, we’re still the same team,” said Bowie head coach Doug Boxell. “We’re still not where we need to be.”

Long finished with eight 3-pointers; and he was named to the all-tournament team.

Daniel Mosley was Bowie’s lone representative on the all-tourney ballot, and he netted 12 points versus Petrolia.

Justin Franklin was the Jackrabbits’ leading scorer with 19 points, and he dished off four assists. Gary Mosley was next with 14 points. Daniel Mosley also grabbed six rebounds.

Boxell said Bowie didn't perform well in two critical areas: Boxing out for rebounds and putting Daniel Mosley in better position to score more points.

Daniel Mosley (33) looks for room to dribble as he drives toward the basket during Saturday’s Bowie Tournament game versus Petrolia. Mosley was named to the all-tournament team. Petrolia topped Bowie 58-50 for third place at the event. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)