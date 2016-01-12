HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys slotted 25th in 3A polling

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team was ranked 25th in Conference 3A in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll released on Monday.

Bowie defeated Krum 57-34 on Nov. 23 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Jackrabbits faced Sanger on Tuesday night before the beginning of their own tournament on Thursday.

In Conference 1A, Lipan is the leader with Nazareth second.

Bellevue is slotted in 23rd with a record of 3-3, including the Eagles’ performance at this past weekend’s Fantasy of Lights Tournament. Graford is sixth and Eula 15th among regional teams of note.

Muenster sits atop the Conference 2A poll with Anthony second. Electra is ninth, Petrolia 13th, Tenaha 14th, Albany 16th and Blue Ridge 23rd.

LaMarque is No. 1 in the Conference 3A poll with Santa Rosa second.

Brock, coached by Zach Boxell, is third with Ponder fourth and Peaster fifth. Littlefield is 10th, Wall 14th, Canadian 17th and Childress 21st.

Girls

Bowie, despite a 5-1 start this season, is not ranked in the Conference 3A girls’ poll this week.

Jim Ned of Tuscola is No. 1 with Brock second. Wall is third, Canadian 10th, Shallowater 11th, Littlefield 24th and Holliday 25th.

Dodd City is No. 1 in the Conference 1A girls poll with Nazareth second. Lipan sits fourth with Hermleigh 10th, Huckabay 11th and Eula 12th.

Taylor Pigg (right) and the Bowie High School boys’ basketball team currently is ranked 25th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A poll. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)