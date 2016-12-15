HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys struggling

By ERIC VICCARO

When coaches set schedules, it’s with reasonable expectation the team will have a full compliment of players dressed out.

However, that’s not the case for the Bowie High School boys’ basketball team.

The Jackrabbits have been struggling.

Tuesday night’s loss to Burkburnett, ranked in the top-25 of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 4A poll, was case in point.

“Burkburnett put a lot of pressure on us during the game,” Bowie head coach Doug Boxell said. “They shot the ball well, and did well in the transition game. If you don’t do things the right way, then you get blown out.”

The Bulldog defense held Bowie to 15-of-52 shooting from the floor, which is around 29 percent. The Jackrabbits also only recorded 11 free-throw attempts in a 70-43 loss to Burkburnett.

Only Daniel Mosley was able to crack double-digit scoring with 21 points to go with 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

However, Mosley didn’t get enough support on this night with Dayton Shook out of the lineup due to injury and without Jeffery Howard – the latter presumed lost for the duration of the 2016-17 season. Read more, and see complete box scores, in the Dec. 10 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Taylor Pigg attempts a shot during Tuesday’s non-district game between the Jackrabbits and Burkburnett at the high school. The Bulldogs triumphed 70-43. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)