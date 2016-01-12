HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie boys tourney starts today

By ERIC VICCARO

For the fourth straight year, the Bowie High School boys’ basketball team will have its own tournament.

The Jackrabbits will open play at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 versus Iowa Park, and they will play Mineral Wells later in the evening at 7 p.m.

“It’s going to be a good test,” Bowie head coach Doug Boxell said. “Mineral Wells is a 4A school, and we’ll see Azle here. These are schools we don’t normally see.”

Bowie is coming off a stellar season-opening performance over Krum, 57-34, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Teams have been broken down into two pools in varsity play.

Pool A will feature host Bowie plus Bridgeport, Mineral Wells, Iowa Park and Callisburg.

North Lamar, a school located near Paris, Azle, Trinity of Cedar Hill, Krum and Petrolia will make up Pool B. Petrolia is coming off a runner-up performance at the Fantasy of Lights. Trinity has a good private-school program.

“We’re trying to create a great basketball atmosphere,” Boxell said. “People can come watch games during the day.”

The tournament will also provide an economic impact to the city of Bowie, with games taking place on Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and additional games on Saturday. Read more in the Nov. 30 Bowie News.

Kason Spikes (right) and the rest of the Bowie High School boys’ basketball team will play in their own tournament beginning Thursday morning versus Iowa Park. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)