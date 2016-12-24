HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls are dominant

By DANI BLACKBURN

A win over the Nocona Lady Indians’ on Tuesday night moved the Bowie High School girls’ basketball team to the top of the District 3A-8 slate with a 3-0 record.

The Lady Rabbits are now tied with Jacksboro for the top spot. A strong start in the game gave Bowie the advantage as they came away with the 77-36 victory.

“We were able to get off to an early good start, which allowed us to build a strong lead in the first half,” explained Bowie head coach Chuck Hall.

Kamryn Cantwell was the leading scorer for Bowie with 29 points, including three 3-pointers and five steals, while Addy Cook contributed 23 points and four steals.

Hope Howard added 13 points and nine rebounds, while Hall explained Madison Hill did a great job of moving the ball.

“We are really trying to emphasize the post needs to score and Howard and Hill have worked hard to establish themselves. We also have done a better job of getting them ball to them with a chance to score,” explained Hall.

The coach explained Howard also has drawn fouls and done a good job of sinking her free throws, earning the Lady Rabbits extra points. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 24 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Hope Howard (21) lays the ball off the glass while Nocona’s Rachel Patrick comes over to defend a little too late during Tuesday’s District 3A-8 game at BHS. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)