HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls bounce 2A No. 1 Tenaha

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team defeated Mineral Wells by 10 points on Tuesday night.

The Lady Rabbits went into halftime behind Mineral Wells, but with Addy Cook leading the team with 39 points.

Henslee Ogle also scored in the double digits with 12 points.

On Thursday, Bowie knocked off Conference 2A No. 1 Tenaha, 50-45, as Kamryn Cantwell scored 18 points – including 7-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Ogle kept Bowie in the game by scoring seven points in the opening quarter.

The Lady Rabbits moved to 8-1 after a 49-41 victory over Baird during their second game at the H.D. Howard Classic at Lipan. Cantwell was leading scorer with 17. See more girls’ basketball roundups in the Dec. 3 Bowie News.

Kamryn Cantwell, shown here playing Wichita Falls Rider on Nov. 22, scored 18 points in Bowie’s victory over Conference 2A No. 1 Tenaha Thursday at the H.D. Howard Classic in Lipan. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)