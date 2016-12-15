HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls keep rolling

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team has turned Lipan into some pretty cozy confines.

The Lady Rabbits won the H.D. Howard Classic last weekend, and on Tuesday they throttled Lipan by 30 points, 61-31, in the Lady Indians’ home gymnasium.

Bowie improved to 12-1 heading to an extended break before Tuesday’s District 3A-8 opener with Boyd. The Lady Rabbits lost to the Lady Jackets at Boyd a season ago.

“We have sort of found ways to win,” said Bowie head girls’ basketball coach Chuck Hall. “We have been able to be better than any team we have played. We have been fortunate.”

Bowie came into the game ranked 20th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A poll. Lipan was rated in the 1A poll.

So a closer game was expected, but that didn’t materialize.

Bowie unranked in TGCA polling

While the Bowie High School girls’ basketball team jumped into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A poll, they weren’t able to do the same elsewhere.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association poll was released on Monday, and Bowie wasn’t on the list.

The Lady Rabbits are 11-1 overall, which including Tuesday night’s comfortable 30-point win at Lipan – ending a long stretch of road games in the Mineral Wells area.

In Conference 1A, Dodd City is No. 1 with Hermleigh second, Ira third, McLean fourth and McMullen County fifth.

Eula is 11th, Knox City 13th and Lipan in a tie for 15th among area teams of note.

Martin’s Mill is tops in Conference 2A with Chireno second, Irion County third, Claude fourth and Woden fifth.

In Conference 3A, Franklin is No. 1 with Hitchcock second, Odem third, Tuscola Jim Ned fourth and Palacios fifth.

Bowie’s Madison Hill drives through the lane during a Nov. 22 game against Wichita Falls Rider. Hill netted 10 points in the Lady Rabbits’ 61-31 victory over Lipan on Dec. 6.