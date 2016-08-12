HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls move into poll

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team, after a pair of wins over Tenaha, moved into 20th spot in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A polling.

Bowie is between Sunnyvale and Winnsboro.

Canadian (9-2) is first with Wall second, Tuscola Jim Ned third, Brock fourth and Little River Academy fifth. Shallowater is 11th overall.

Dodd City (7-0) remains in front in the TABC Conference 1A girls poll with Nazareth second, McLean third, Nueces Canyon fourth and McMullen County fifth.

Other regional teams of note ranked are: Huckabay in eighth, Lipan 13th, Eula 14th and Slidell 24th. Slidell plays in District 1A-21.

Claude is No. 1 in Conference 2A with an unblemished record of 10-0, with Tenaha now second, Falls City third, Bells fourth and LaPoynor fifth. See more polling in the Dec. 7 Bowie News.

Henslee Ogle was tournament most valuable player while Addy Cook and Kamryn Cantwell were on the all-tournament team at the H.D. Howard Classic in Lipan. All three girls have helped Bowie move into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ Conference 3A top-25 poll at No. 20.