HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls move up to 15th

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team, fresh off of two straight district victories over Boyd and Paradise on the road, keeps moving up.

The Lady Rabbit bumped from 17th to 15th in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A girls’ poll.

The poll was released on Monday.

As the Bowie boys’ basketball team continues to struggle – with four straight losses – the Jackrabbits were ousted from the Conference 3A TABC poll this week.

GIRLS

Canadian (14-2) is now No. 1 in the Conference 3A girls poll with Wall second, Brock third, Tuscola Jim Ned fourth and Little River Academy fifth.

Undefeated Pottsboro is slotted ninth with Shallowater is 12th and Ponder 18th among regional teams of note.

Dodd City remains No. 1 in the Conference 1A poll with an unblemished 14-0 record, with Nazareth second, Hermleigh third, Huckabay fourth and Garden City fifth.

Eula is 10th, Lipan 13th, Roby 20th and Slidell, a member school in District 1A-21, has moved up to 23rd. Lance Shelton, son of Bowie legend Gayno Shelton, is the Slidell coach.

BOYS

Lipan is No. 1 in Conference 1A boys with a 13-1 mark, followed by Happy in second, Nazareth third, Waelder fourth and Leggett fifth.

Lingleville is next in sixth with Graford, coached by Ty Tabor, seventh. Eula is 16th to round out the regional teams of note.

Muenster, coached by Bowie graduate Lynn Cook, is No. 1 in Conference 2A at 13-0 with Anthony second, Mumford third, Clarksville fourth and Clarendon fifth.

Electra is ninth, Albany 15th, Petrolia 16th and Poolville, who Bellevue has beaten twice this year, in 25th spot.

Santa Rosa is No. 1 in Conference 3A with a 13-3 mark. La Marque is second, Dallas Madison third, Brock fourth and Ponder fifth.

Peaster, who beat Bowie 64-47 last week, is next in sixth with Wall seventh, Littlefield ninth, Dallas Triple-A 16th and Canadian 20th. See more rankings in the Dec. 21 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Addy Cook drives toward the basket during Friday’s District 3A-8 game at Paradise. The Lady Rabbits moved up to 15th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A poll this week. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)