HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls move up to 17th

The Bowie High School girls’ and boys’ basketball teams both were ranked in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A polling.

The Lady Rabbits moved up from 20th to 17th, after another strong week with a win over Conference 1A ranked Lipan.

Bowie’s girls moved to 12-1 this week heading into the District 3A-8 slate.

The boys, despite struggling in recent games playing a hard schedule, bumped from 25th to 24th.

The Jackrabbits have been playing the likes of higher classification schools such as Weatherford, Odessa Permian, Cleburne and Burkburnett – and the Bulldogs won the Union Square Tournament title last Saturday. Read more on the rankings in the Dec. 14 Bowie News.

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. (Logo provided by the TABC, used with permission)