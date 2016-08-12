HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls seize ‘Classic’ title

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Henslee Ogle was named H.D. Howard Classic tournament most valuable player as Bowie went on to defeat Tenaha a second time in the championship game 38-32.

“Henslee does so much,” Bowie head coach Chuck Hall said. “She does well with help defense; she handles the ball well, and compliments Addy (Cook) and Kamryn (Cantwell). She deserves the award.”

As Hall noted, “Points aren’t everything.”

Bowie went undefeated at the Lipan tournament, raising their record to 10-1 overall and moving up to 20th in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A poll.

The Lady Rabbits topped Keene on Saturday morning 49-38, and defeated Baird 49-41 earlier in the tournament.

Kamryn Cantwell and Addy Cook also were named to the tournament team.

Bowie outscored Tenaha 13-6 in the final quarter to win the championship as Cantwell dropped in 19 points and Cook at 14. Cantwell also contributed six rebounds and two steals. Ogle also had a pair of swipes.

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team garnered the H.D. Howard Classic girls’ championship on Saturday evening with a 38-32 victory over Tenaha. Bowie knocked off Tenaha, who had been No. 1 in Conference 2A, twice last week. (Courtesy photo)