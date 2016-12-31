HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls sizzling right now

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team provided another week of indelible memories for their fans at the Fidelity Communications Classic in Hallsville.

Perhaps no highlight was better than Bowie’s Carli Shields dropping in a career-high 21 points in a 67-27 victory over Spring Hill on Wednesday.

Shields connected on one 3-pointer and four free throws as part of a three-day stretch in which the Lady Rabbits won five games – and claimed first place in their pool.

“Carli’s got a good shot and she got hot,” Bowie head coach Chuck Hall said of Shields’ performance. “She was able to knock down some shots for us.”

Hall remarked Shields was able to penetrate the lane and hit short jumpers from about 12-15 feet away, and that helped Bowie to the victory.

Bowie’s Addy Cook and Kamryn Cantwell were both named to the Classic’s all-tournament team, and the Lady Rabbits finished up a solid tournament slate.

This year, the Lady Rabbits (19-1) also claimed the H.D. Howard Classic championship at Lipan and finished second to Amarillo Palo Duro at the Fantasy of Lights Tournament in Wichita Falls back in late November.

Bowie has won 13 straight games, and the Lady Rabbits return to District 3A-8 play on Tuesday at Jacksboro in a battle of unbeaten squads (3-0 in 3A-8).

“The whole purpose of playing a holiday tournament is to make sure you have your legs underneath you,” said Hall. “We went out there against different people, some good, athletic teams.” Read more, and see complete box scores and summaries, in the Dec. 31 Bowie News.

Bowie High School’s Hope Howard (21) holds the trophy the Lady Rabbits won for finishing first in their pool at the Fidelity Communications Classic tournament on Thursday in Hallsville. Bowie won all five of its games. (From left), Taylor Martin, Kamryn Cantwell, Carli Shields, Aslyn Davis, Madison Hill, Howard, Addy Cook and Henslee Ogle. Lauren Gill is not photographed. (Courtesy photo)