HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie girls zoom to 9th in 3A poll

After not being ranked all season, the Bowie High School girls’ basketball team jumped into ninth place in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Conference 3A poll.

Franklin was No. 1 with Odem second, Pottsboro third, Hitchcock fourth and Tuscola Jim Ned fifth.

Other rated teams of note were: Canadian (sixth), Shallowater (12th) and Idalou (16th). Brock and Wall were in a tie for 20th.

Bowie stands at 12-1, 1-0 in District 3A-8, coming off a 58-36 conquest over Boyd on Dec. 13.

In Conference 1A, Dodd City is the leader with Hermleigh second, Ira third, McLean fourth and McMullen fifth.

Huckabay was 14th, Eula 16th and Lipan in a tie for 20th spot.

Tenaha, with both of its losses to Bowie this season, is No. 1 in Conference 2A while Claude is second, Woden third, Falls City fourth and Martin’s Mill fifth.

Hico was slotted 10th, Wellington 16th and Wolfe City in a tie for 20th. Neither area powers Muenster and Windthorst are ranked this week in the 2A poll.

Argyle tops the Conference 4A poll with Liberty Hill second, Tatum third, Kennedale fourth and Godley fifth. Read more in the Dec. 17 Bowie News.

The Bowie girls’ basketball team did an excellent job of setting screens in a Dec. 13 win at Boyd, and here’s another example as Addy Cook (22) dribbles around Madison Hill (44). (News photo by Eric Viccaro)