HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bowie’s runner-up again at FOL

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

They’re always the bridesmaid, and never the bride.

Such is the case for the Bowie High School girls’ basketball team, which for the third straight year finished as the runner-up at the Fantasy of Lights Tournament in Wichita Falls.

This time around, Amarillo Palo Duro provided the foil for Bowie and the Lady Dons made things happen when they mattered most down the stretch in a 52-49 victory over the Lady Rabbits.

“They were so athletic and so big,” said Bowie head coach Chuck Hall. “We had some hard match-ups. It was hard to contain their guards.”

Kamryn Cantwell, who netted 27 points including two 3-pointers and 13-of-16 from the free-throw line, was named to the FOL all-tournament team along with Addy Cook.

“Kamryn and Addy were two outstanding players in the tournament,” Hall said. “They both play the right way, and they were aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

In this large-school championship, Bowie was consistently with ear shot of the Lady Dons – and the Lady Rabbits actually got over the hump late.

The final minute of the game truly told the tale of this contest.

Cantwell sank a pair of free throws to give Bowie a 49-46 lead with 53.7 seconds remaining in the fourth.

Palo Duro responded with one made free throw on its next possession.

However, Bowie was called for a turnover during its next turn with the ball, called for the rare carrying or palming violation. Read more, and see complete box scores from the tournament, in the Nov. 30 Bowie News.

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team finished as runner-up in the large school division at the Fantasy of Lights Tournament for the third straight year. Amarillo Palo Duro topped the Lady Rabbits 52-49 in the championship. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)