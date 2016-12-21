HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boyd a ‘no sting zone’

By ERIC VICCARO

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team opened the District 3A-8 slate in a literal Yellow Jackets’ nest.

But, this year, Bowie wrote a different tale as the Lady Rabbits outscored Boyd 19-5 in the third quarter en route to a 58-36 victory.

Bowie, ranked No. 9 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Conference 3A poll, improved to 12-1 on the season heading into Friday’s road tilt at Paradise – a game with the top-two contenders in the district squaring off.

“Anytime you win in district, it’s a good win,” said Bowie coach Chuck Hall. “That puts you in the top half.”

Hall noted the third quarter proved to be the difference maker.

“We forced them into some turnovers, and we got some easy baskets,” the coach commented. “We started playing the passing lanes better, and we picked off their passes.”

In turn, Bowie was able to push the ball in the transition game, and the Lady Rabbits finished with 13 assists overall. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 17 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Karmyn Cantwell dribbles around an Addy Cook screen during a Dec. 13 victory over Boyd in the Lady Rabbits’ District 3A-8 opener. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)