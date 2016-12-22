HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Boys finally begin district play

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Last year, the District 3A-9 boys’ basketball champion wasn’t determined until the final night when Bowie defeated Henrietta for the title.

It marked yet another district crown for the Jackrabbits under head coach Doug Boxell.

This year, though, may feature even more uncertainty as district co-most valuable player – Bowie’s Jeffery Howard – continues his rehabilitation process and may not be available at all this season.

Bowie opened district play this past Tuesday with a matinee against Montague County rival Nocona.

All of District 3A-8 was in action with Wise County schools Boyd and Paradise playing each other. Henrietta traveled to Wichita Falls for a game with City View. Holliday squared off against Jacksboro to round out the slate.

Keep in mind, the University Interscholastic League shifted the entire district from Region II to Region I when realignment packets were delivered to schools last winter. Read more from this story in the Dec. 21 Bowie News.

Saint Jo’s Mario Lopez (32) boxes out Gold-Burg’s Will Hamilton during Monday’s District 1A-21 opener for both the Panthers and Bears. Saint Jo topped Gold-Burg 67-48. Read the weekend News for Dec. 24 for more photos and a complete report. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)