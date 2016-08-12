HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Christ Academy downs Prairie Valley girls

12/08/2016 SPORTS 0

The Prairie Valley High School basketball team was defeated by Christ Academy by 42-25 on Nov. 29.
Kendra Woods and Kincaid Johnson led the Lady Bulldog offense, with Woods contributing the lone 3-pointer of the night.
Prairie Valley bounced back on Thursday with a 52-19 victory over Mineral Wells Community Christian at the Perrin-Whitt Tournament. Read more, and see box scores, in the Dec. 3 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley’s Lexi Roof plays defense in a Nov. 29 game at Christ Academy. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes