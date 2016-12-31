HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cook, Cantwell all-tournament in Hallsville

Bowie’s Addy Cook (left) and Kamryn Cantwell were both named to the Fidelity Communication Classic’s all-tournament team as the Lady Rabbits garnered all five of the games they played at the holiday event. (Courtesy photo)
Bowie’s Addy Cook (left) and Kamryn Cantwell were both named to the Fidelity Communication Classic’s all-tournament team as the Lady Rabbits garnered all five of the games they played at the holiday event. (Courtesy photo)
Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply