HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cook, Cantwell all-tournament in Hallsville

12/31/2016 SPORTS 0

Bowie’s Addy Cook (left) and Kamryn Cantwell were both named to the Fidelity Communication Classic’s all-tournament team as the Lady Rabbits garnered all five of the games they played at the holiday event. (Courtesy photo) 

