HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Don’t panic yet on Bowie boys

By ERIC VICCARO

After this weekend’s disappointing performance at the Decatur Tournament, many Bowie High School boys’ basketball fans may feel compelled to press a panic button.

But, in reality, there’s no need to reach your index finger for said button.

“We were 7-6 through 13 games last season, and we are 6-6 now,” Bowie head coach Doug Boxell said. “That’s not much difference.”

Boxell’s schedule is one of the toughest in all Conference 3A, and the Jackrabbits are coming off losses to Odessa Permian 40-28 and Cleburne 56-37 this past weekend at the Decatur Tournament.

“We still have time to put it together,” Boxell said. “That’s the whole thing.”

It’s a matter of sharing the basketball, passing better and also grabbing more rebounds. Bowie will reach that destination at some point, maybe when District 3A-8 action begins next week. Read more, and see complete box scores and summaries, in the Dec. 14 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Daniel Mosley holds the ball over his head looking to pass to a teammate during Friday’s Decatur Tournament game against Odessa Permian, who defeated the Jackrabbits 40-28. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)