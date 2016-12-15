HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Forestburg competes at Chico Tourney

12/15/2016 SPORTS 0

Forestburg’s Stevie Carroll prepares for a layup during a boys’ game versus Boyd at the Chico Tournament on Dec. 8. Forestburg lost 60-38, and the team was relegated to the consolation bracket. (News photo by Dani Blackburn) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes