HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gold-Burg earns consolation title

The Gold-Burg High School girls’ basketball team defeated Tioga in overtime on Saturday to win the consolation championship at the Saint Jo’s Red River Shootout tournament.

The Lady Bears scored nine points in overtime to put them over Tioga by 40-33.

Madi Eckeberger put down four 3-pointers and 23 points to lead her team offensively. Stormey Edwards helped the team with eight points.

In addition, Haley Davis was named to the all-tournament team. Davis and Genevieve Hanna scored five points each. See more girls’ basketball roundups in the Dec. 7 Bowie News.

Gold-Burg earned the consolation championship at the Red River Shootout in Saint Jo on Saturday, defeating Tioga 40-33 in overtime. Haley Davis (far left) also was named to the all-tournament team. (Courtesy photo)