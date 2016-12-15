HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gold-Burg girls nab Vernon title

The Gold-Burg High School girls’ basketball team took first at the Vernon Tournament with two wins over Quanah JV and a win over Chillicothe.

On Saturday, the Lady Bears outscored Quanah for a second time to take the top spot. Madi Eckeberger, named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, sunk 12 points for the Lady Bears.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley High School girls’ basketball team placed second in a round-robin tournament at Mineral Wells Community Christian Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Mineral Wells Community Christian, Stephenville Faith and Cornerstone for the second place spot, losing only to Azle Christian on Friday.

In the victory over Cornerstone, Brooklyn Messer dropped in 11 points while Lacey Eldred added 10 with every single Prairie Valley player scoring.

Brooklyn Messer and Kincaid Johnson were named co-MVPs, and Shelby Roof was all-tournament.

Gold-Burg’s girls claimed the Vernon Tournament White Bracket championship on Saturday, winning every single game during the tournament. (Courtesy photo from the Gold-Burg Independent School District)