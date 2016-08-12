HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Gold-Burg’s Davis named all-tournament

12/08/2016 SPORTS 0

Gold-Burg’s Haley Davis (2) drives toward the basket during Saturday’s Red River Shootout consolation game at “The Dome” in Saint Jo. The Lady Bears won 40-33 in overtime, and Davis was named to the all-tournament team. (News photo by Eric Viccaro) 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2016 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes