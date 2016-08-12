HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Meekins becoming a leader

By ERIC VICCARO

For the Nocona High School girls’ basketball team, a fast start was all they needed.

The Lady Indians opened this Nov. 29 non-district contest against Lindsay by scoring 24 of the game’s first 28 points en route to a 65-49 victory.

“We were shooting well outside, and we were doing well with our press defense,” Nocona second-year head coach Heather Nobile said.

Nobile said Nocona’s defense – which swarmed like a bunch of gnats at a park picnic – gave Lindsay fits and the Lady Knights guards had trouble handling the ball.

Emma Meekins continued her early-season hot hand, scoring 30 points. Meekins drained two 3-pointers and she was 12-of-18 from the free-throw line.

Meekins has taken ownership of the Lady Indian team this year, and she’s proven very difficult to guard for several opponents – including a pair of Conference 4A schools in Iowa Park and Vernon.

“Emma has grown as a player this year,” Nobile added. “She makes things happen, and we can be successful (because of her).” Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 3 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Emma Meekins goes up for two during a Nov. 29 game between the Lady Indians and Lindsay at Nocona. Meekins scored 30 points in Nocona’s 65-49 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)