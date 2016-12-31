HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Mixed results for Bowie boys

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsoniline.com

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team is young, and continues to gain valuable experience against staunch competition.

With such a youthful team, the process of learning how to win is taking shape – even on the grandest of stages such as the 59th Annual Whataburger Tournament in Fort Worth.

After a Wednesday loss to Liberty Hill relegated Bowie to the consolation bracket, the Jackrabbits picked up a 54-46 victory over Liberty Christian on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday morning, it was Boxell versus Boxell as Bowie’s Doug Boxell coached against his son, Zach, as the Jackrabbits played Brock in their final tournament game.

“It was good to get a ‘W,’” said Doug Boxell. “We are learning how to play against schools of different sizes.”

Boxell said Bowie’s victory versus Liberty Christian boiled down to success at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

The Jackrabbits (8-10) went 12-of-18 from the free-throw line and outscored Liberty Christian 14-7 in the final frame; that was the difference.

Daniel Mosley was Bowie’s leading scorer with 19 points, and his older brother, Gary, chipped in with 11. Kason Spikes made all four of his foul shots (4-of-4), and Keck Jones went 4-of-6. Read more, and see complete box scores and summaries, in the Dec. 31 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Spenser Meekins holds the ball while looking for a teammate during Wednesday’s 59th Annual Whataburger Tournament game versus Liberty Hill. Meekins hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits fell to Liberty Hill 60-57, forcing relegation. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)