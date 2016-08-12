HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Nocona boys 3rd at Jacksboro

The Nocona High School boys’ basketball team earned third place at the Jacksboro Tournament with a 58-50 victory over Grandview on Saturday.

The Indians on Friday split games, defeating Windthorst 63-41 while falling to Electra by a score of 55-42.

The Indians stand at 4-3 heading into Tuesday’s home date with Callisburg.

Riley McCasland and Brenton Vineyard were both named to the all-tournament team.

Nocona won despite 23 turnovers. However, Grandview didn’t shoot well from the floor, finishing the game going 18-of-64 and 10-of-26 from the free-throw line to help the Indians win.

McCasland scored 15 points with nine rebounds and seven steals in the victory over Grandview. He was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. See more boys’ basketball roundups in the Dec. 7 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Riley McCasland (left) and Brenton Vineyard (right) show off their medals for making the all-tournament team last weekend in Jacksboro. (Courtesy photo)