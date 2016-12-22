HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Nocona girls stop Boyd

Nocona topped the Boyd Lady Jackets 64-56 in District 3A-8 basketball on Friday night, improving their season record to 11-5.

Emma Meekins put up 32 points for the Lady Indians, while Brooke O’Neal contributed 14 points and Trystin Fenoglio added 10 points.

The Nocona High School girls’ basketball team totaled six 3-pointers for the night, with four from O’Neal and two from Meekins.

Other Games

District 1A-21

Bellevue 38, Midway 28

The Bellevue High School girls’ basketball team topped Midway by 10 points on Friday night, securing their second win in a row for the district season.

Ally Corwin scored in the double digits with 10 points, including one 3-pointer to help lead the Lady Eagles to victory. Read more round-ups in the Dec. 21 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Trystin Fenoglio attempts a shot while Boyd plays defense during a District 3A-8 game this past Friday. Nocona topped Boyd 64-56. (Courtesy photo by William Verdugo)