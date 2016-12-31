HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Nocona girls vie for bronze

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsoniline.com

The Nocona High School girls’ basketball team had the daunting task of playing Muenster on Wednesday evening at the 29th Annual North Central Texas College Holliday Classic.

Even though the Lady Indians suffered a 54-33 setback against the Lady Hornets – ranked ninth in Conference 2A in the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll – Nocona head coach Heather Nobile said her team needed to play seasoned competition during the holiday break.

“There was a lot of good competition over there,” Nobile said of the tournament, which took place at both the Lions’ Den in Gainesville and Lindsay High School’s main gymnasium. “Valley View and Muenster are good programs. Muenster is so tall and vertical.”

Playing Muenster will benefit Nocona (11-7) next week as the Lady Indians play at Holliday on Tuesday and return home for a Friday date against Jacksboro.

Nobile said the Lady Eagles and Tigerettes are, perhaps, the two most height-rich teams in District 3A-8.

“We didn’t shoot the best (against Muenster),” Nobile said. “But, I think we did a great job in the post. I thought we handled it well.”

Nocona’s 2-3 defense was able to clog the post.

However, that left Muenster’s Bailey Klement free beyond the 3-point arc, and Klement drained three triples as part of a 21-point performance.

Muenster (16-3) center Morgan Eldridge, daughter of Saint Jo superintendent Curtis Eldridge, also scored 21 points – including 7-of-10 from the free-throw stripe. Read more in the Dec. 31 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Rachel Patrick (11) and Emma Meekins (number hidden) both attempt to corral a rebound during Wednesday’s 29th Annual North Central Texas College Holiday Classic at Gainesville. The Lady Indians fell to Conference 2A-ranked Muenster 54-33. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)