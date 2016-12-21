HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Nocona, Saint Jo win

Saint Jo’s Preston Lyons nearly outscored Tioga all by himself with 25 points, including two 3-pointers as the Panthers trounced the Bulldogs 49-29 on Tuesday.

Blake Anderson chipped in with 14.

Saint Jo’s defense kept Tioga to only two points in the third quarter as the Panthers established a 36-22 cushion after three.

Nocona 57, Blue Ridge 49

For the Nocona High School boys’ basketball team, the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as the Indians outscored Blue Ridge 22-10 for the win.

Nocona (9-4) won the game from behind the 3-point line, connecting on eight triples while Blue Ridge had none. Read more round-ups in the Dec. 17 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Riley McCasland, shown here going for two during a Mesquite Pit Tournament game at Poolville, was the Indians’ leading scorer with 17 points in a 57-49 victory over Blue Ridge. Nocona played Bowie on Dec. 20. (Courtesy photo by Susan Breeze)