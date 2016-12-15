HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ogeda nets 20 in win

The Nocona High School boys’ basketball team walloped Pottsboro by 40 points, 88-48, on Dec. 6 in a non-district game at home.

The Indians took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Cardinals 25-10.

Nocona scorched the nets, going 31-of-51 from the floor (61 percent) while finishing with a 23-13 edge in free-throw attempts.

Jose Ogeda tossed in 20 points to lead four different Indians in double-digit scoring, and he also copped a team-best five steals.

Riley McCasland dished off seven assists and Cade Breeze grabbed eight rebounds, both team-highs.

Twelve of Ogeda’s 20 points were from four 3-pointers. Brenton Vineyard also knocked down four treys.

Nocona also was effective inside with a 40-26 edge in points inside the paint.

At Harrold

Prairie Valley 67, Harrold 61

Prairie Valley outscored Harrold 24-16 in the third quarter, and that proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs won 67-61 on the road.

Lane Roof netted all 24 of his team-best points in the second half, and Nick Bell contributed 11 points. In all, the Bulldogs had four scorers in double figures. See more boys’ roundups in the Dec. 10 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley’s Cody Smith pulls down a rebound during Tuesday’s game at Harrold. The Bulldogs prevailed 67-61. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)