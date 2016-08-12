HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Ogeda sparks Nocona boys

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

The Nocona High School boys’ basketball team needed a spark to overcome Lindsay in non-district basketball on Nov. 29.

In stepped Jose Ogeda, the athletic guard who finished with a game-high 27 points to go with five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Ogeda torched the nets from beyond the 3-point arc, going 4-of-9 as Nocona eventually recorded a 60-49 victory over the Knights.

“He was definitely a spark on offense,” said Nocona head coach Bret Botard. “He was the only player during a stretch for us who could knock down shots. And then the other guys started hitting buckets.”

Botard said Nocona’s pressure defense eventually wore down Lindsay, who scored a scant four points during the game’s final quarter.

“I thought we started making better reads, and we were able to cause turnovers for fastbreak points,” the coach commented.

Botard was pleased the Indians earned their first victory of the season – calling it a starting point for what lies ahead.

Now, about those steals. Nocona registered 15 steals as a team in the victory. Riley McCasland had a team-best four swipes, Charles Evans three and Ogeda’s three. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 3 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Jose Ogeda sparks the fastbreak during a Nov. 29 non-district game between the Indians and Lindsay. Ogeda netted 27 points as the Indians defeated the Knights. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)