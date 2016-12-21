HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Paradise nips Nocona girls

Nocona came close to closing the gap on the 2015 second-place finisher from District 3A-8, but the Lady Indians suffered a four-point loss.

Emma Meekins tallied 25 points against Paradise in the four point loss.

Nocona tried to rally in the fourth quarter, outscoring Paradise 27-10. The Lady Indians finished with seven steals.

Bellevue 38, Forestburg 37

The margin of victory for the Bellevue High School girls’ basketball team was only one point as they defeated Forestburg in the District 1A-21 opener.

Shae Lesando dropped in 12 points, including two 3-pointers to lead the Lady Eagles to a 38-37 victory. FreeDom Morris added nine points with one 3-pointer.

Alexia Britain sunk 25 points to help keep Forestburg neck and neck with Bellevue, including 10-of-15 from the free throw line. Read more round-ups in the Nov. 17 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Rachel Patrick (11) attempts a shot during a Dec. 13 District 3A-8 girls’ basketball game against Paradise. The Lady Indians suffered a 51-47 in this district opener. (Courtesy photo by William Verdugo)