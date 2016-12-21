HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Peaster hounds Bowie by 17

The Bowie High School boys’ basketball team is still seeking to right the ship.

On Tuesday night, Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 3A No. 6 Peaster downed 3A No. 24 Bowie 64-47 in a non-district road game for the Jackrabbits.

The Jackrabbits have lost three in a row dating back to last weekend’s Decatur Tournament, dropping to 6-7 overall.

It didn’t get any easier on Friday evening as TABC 4A No. 19 Decatur visited Bowie for a game.

Peaster rolled to a 21-8 lead after one quarter of play, and the lead grew to 35-19 by intermission. Bowie only won one quarter, the fourth by a slim 18-17 margin.

Bowie was plagued by foul trouble, with both Spenser Meekins and Gary Mosley fouling out. The Greyhounds finished the game with a 31-11 margin in free-throw attempts. Read more in the Dec. 17 Bowie News.

Bowie Jackrabbits. (Logo provided by the Bowie Independent School District, used with permission)