HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Prairie Valley whips Bryson

Chase Edwards netted 20 points, and the Prairie Valley boys’ basketball team knocked off Bryson on the road Friday by a count of 61-37.

Edwards swished four 3-pointers as part of his scoring barrage.

Lane Roof also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs with 15.

Prairie Valley established a double-digit lead at the end of one quarter, 21-6.

At Forestburg

Forestburg 56, Chico 36

With Gold-Burg cancelling its game versus Chico this past Friday, Forestburg picked up a game against the Dragons and won by 20.

Forestburg topped a Chico team that was an amalgamation of varsity and junior varsity players.

Both Skyler Sandusky and Riley Sandusky dropped in 11 points for the Longhorns, who improved to 4-6 heading into the District 1A-21 opener against Prairie Valley. Read more, and see complete box scores, in the Dec. 21 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley head boys’ basketball coach Zac Tabor. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)