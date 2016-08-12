HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rams rally by Rabbits

By ERIC VICCARO

Daniel Mosley gave the Bowie High School boys’ basketball team a 48-47 lead with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

That would be the last advantage the Jackrabbits would have during Thursday evening’s boys’ basketball tournament game against Mineral Wells.

Mineral Wells went on a 10-3 run to end the game as the Rams earned a 57-51 victory over the tourney hosts.

“In the fourth quarter, they stole the ball off the dribble on us two or three times,” Bowie head coach Doug Boxell said.

Boxell credited Mineral Wells for having a good team that was constantly working on defense and on the boards.

Bowie was limited 16 rebounds thanks in part of Mineral Wells boxing out well inside on the low block. Read more from this story, and see more tournament scores and the complete box score, in the Dec. 3 Bowie News.

Bowie’s Daniel Mosley attempts a shot during Thursday’s Bowie Tournament game between the Jackrabbits and Mineral Wells. Bowie suffered a 57-51 loss. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)