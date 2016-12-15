HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo boys earn consolation crown over F’Burg

By DANI BLACKBURN

dani@postoakmedia.net

It was a match up of Montague County rivals for the consolation championship at the Chico Tournament as Saint Jo and Forestburg competed on Saturday morning.

Saint Jo was a little bit better than Forestburg on this day, as the Panthers won 38-32.

The second quarter was costly for Forestburg as they struggled to put up more than four points against Saint Jo’s nine. The other three quarters were a close match for the two teams as they stayed within one point of each other.

Blake Anderson led the scoring for the Panthers, sinking 15 of Saint Jo’s 38 points. Preston Lyons added seven to the Panther’s score, while Eli Jones followed with five.

On the girl’s side, it was Saint Jo versus Chico for the consolation championship. Chico came away with the 39-26 victory as the Lady Panthers struggled to put points on the board in the first half of the game.

Saint Jo’s Preston Lyons hits a fallaway jumper while defended by Forestburg’s Zach Bradley during the Chico Tournament boys’ consolation game on Saturday morning. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)