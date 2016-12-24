HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo boys roll

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsoniline.com

The Saint Jo High School boys’ basketball team gained confidence earlier this month with a win over rival Forestburg at the Chico Tournament.

The Panthers finished as consolation champions, and they’ve been unbeaten ever since – with four consecutive victories, including one over former district foe Tioga.

Preston Lyons dropped in 22 points, and Blake Anderson put in 20 more as the Panthers dominated Gold-Burg from the second quarter in this District 1A-21 opener.

“We had never beaten Forestburg,” said Saint Jo head coach Brian Blank about Saint Jo’s fortunes versus the Longhorns during his tenure. “But, we beat them this time, and that sparked us to these other wins.”

Blank said Saint Jo has played vastly improved defense, and the head coach returned Lyons to his natural point guard position. Freshman Brock Durham also was inserted into the starting line-up as a defensive presence.

Saint Jo (7-4, 0-1) was ahead by only two points after one quarter at 13-11. But, the Panther cushion mushroomed to 28-17 at recess – and the lead expanded even further in the second half with a couple of 30-point bulges.

“They got ahead of us, and they did a good job of keeping on the gas,” Gold-Burg first-year head coach Michael Ball said. “They pushed up and up.”

Saint Jo’s Blake Anderson finishes off layup during Monday’s District 3A-8 game against Gold-Burg at Stoneburg. Anderson dropped in 20 points as the Panthers ran to a 67-48 victory. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)