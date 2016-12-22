HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo girls stymie PV in low-scoring game

The Saint Jo High and Prairie Valley girls’ basketball team took turns taking the lead in their District 1A-21 matchup on Friday night.

While Prairie Valley led in the second and third quarters, the last quarter was the deciding factor with Saint Jo outscoring Prairie Valley 13-5 and ending the game with a 28-23 victory.

Ashley Reyling was Saint Jo’s top scorer with nine points, while Emily Haney chipped in six. For Prairie Valley, Brooklyn Messer tallied six points, including one 3-pointer. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 21 Bowie News.

Saint Jo’s Marysol Avila attempts an inbounds pass versus Prairie Valley and Brooklynn Messer (15) in a District 1A-21 contest on Friday. The Lady Panthers won the low-scoring game 28-23 for their first district victory. (News photo by Kayla Jean Woods)