HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo girls top Savoy

The Saint Jo High School girls’ basketball team topped Savoy in an away victory on Dec. 6.

In the 34-23 win, Charity Brawner dropped in 18 points, including 8-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Lady Panther Ashley Reyling added seven points during the game, bringing the Saint Jo girls’ record to 5-3 for the 2016 season. The team plays in the Chico Tournament this weekend as they prepare to open the district season next week.

At Harrold

Harrold 57, Prairie Valley 37

The Prairie Valley High School girls’ basketball team suffered a loss at Harrold on Dec. 6.

Shelby Roof and Taylor Carter led the offense for Prairie Valley, with Roof sinking 11 points and Carter 10. Teammate Kincaid Johnson added eight points. See more girls’ round-ups with complete box scores in the Dec. 10 Bowie News.

Prairie Valley’s Brooklynn Messer vies for control of the ball during a Dec. 6 non-district game at Harrold.