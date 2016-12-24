HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo girls triumph again with tough ‘D’

By ERIC VICCARO

For the second straight District 1A-21 game, the Saint Jo High School girls’ basketball team won a gritty, defensive contest.

The Lady Panthers stepped up their defensive pressure in the fourth quarter, limiting Gold-Burg to only three points as Saint Jo earned a 39-32 victory.

Saint Jo and Gold-Burg were deadlocked at 30-all in the fourth quarter when the Lady Panthers forged ahead.

Marysol Avila stole an errant Lady Bear pass and converted a layup, and then Emily Haney scored inside to give Saint Jo (9-6, 2-1) a two-possession lead.

Bailey Melton – who joined the team just within the past week – added a basket, and Saint Jo made enough late free throws to prevail.

“I think we hustled well in the fourth quarter,” said first-year Saint Jo girls’ coach Taylor Klement. “We were able to force turnovers that we didn’t in the first three quarters.”

Gold-Burg (7-9, 0-2) head coach Cheryl Cromleigh said the Lady Bears played a lethargic game, with too many turnovers and ineffective shooting. Read more, and see the complete box score, in the Dec. 24 Bowie News.

Saint Jo’s Kloé Tallon corrals a rebound during Monday’s District 1A-21 game against Gold-Burg at Stoneburg. The Lady Panthers prevailed 39-32. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)