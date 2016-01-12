HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Saint Jo readies tourney

By ERIC VICCARO

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Both Saint Jo and Gold-Burg High Schools will be competing at the second annual Red River Shootout set for Dec. 1-3.

“We received good comments from fans and coaches last year, so we were more than welcome to do it again,” said Saint Jo athletic director Chad Tallon.

“I think it’s a good competitive tournament, and everyone is about at the same class size,” Tallon added.

Admission to the tournament is $5 across the board per day. Basketball fans also may buy a three-day pass for $12. No other passes will be accepted.

“We’re going to see the teams we need to see,” Gold-Burg head girls’ basketball coach Cheryl Cromleigh said. “We get to face local teams.”

In the opening round, Saint Jo’s girls will play Savoy at 10 a.m. while Gold-Burg takes on Denton Calvary at 12:30 p.m. Both games will be in “The Dome.”

Other teams involved are Savoy, Tioga, Christ Academy, Muenster Sacred Heart, Wichita Christian, Saint Jo JV, Ringling, Thackerville and Ryan – the latter three all from Oklahoma.

On the boys’ side, Gold-Burg squares off with Tioga at 11:15 a.m. while Saint Jo plays Newcastle at 1:45 p.m. The Paradise JV boys are set to play in this tournament as well.

The girls’ championship game will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3, with the boys’ game to follow at 7:30 p.m. Read more from this tournament roundup in the Nov. 30 Bowie News.

Saint Jo senior Marysol Avila will be a key cog for the Lady Panthers during the Red River Shootout, which takes place today through Saturday at Saint Jo. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)