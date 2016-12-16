HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores for Dec. 16

BOYS
Decatur 51, Bowie 47
Record: Bowie, 6-8
Muenster 78, Nocona 45
Record: Nocona, 9-5
Prairie Valley 61, Bryson 35
Record: Prairie Valley, 9-5
Forestburg 56, Chico 36
Record: Forestburg, 4-6
Jacksboro 74, Bellevue 46
Record: Bellevue, 5-9
Tournaments
Bryan Mewbourn
At Martin’s Mill
Martin’s Mill 91, Gold-Burg 29
East Chambers 76, Gold-Burg 37
Record: Gold-Burg, 6-8
GIRLS
District 3A-8
Bowie 45, Paradise 22
Record: Bowie, 13-1, 2-0
Nocona 64, Boyd 56
Record: Nocona, 11-5, 1-1
District 1A-21
Saint Jo 28, Prairie Valley 23
Record: Saint Jo, 8-6, 1-1; Prairie Valley, 7-9, 1-1
Bellevue 38, Midway 28
Record: Bellevue, 14-7, 2-0
Slidell 54, Forestburg 39
Record: Forestburg, 6-5, 0-2
