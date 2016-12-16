HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores for Dec. 16

BOYS

 

Decatur 51, Bowie 47

Record: Bowie, 6-8

 

Muenster 78, Nocona 45

Record: Nocona, 9-5

 

Prairie Valley 61, Bryson 35

Record: Prairie Valley, 9-5

 

Forestburg 56, Chico 36

Record: Forestburg, 4-6

 

Jacksboro 74, Bellevue 46

Record: Bellevue, 5-9

 

Tournaments

Bryan Mewbourn

At Martin’s Mill

Martin’s Mill 91, Gold-Burg 29

East Chambers 76, Gold-Burg 37

Record: Gold-Burg, 6-8

 

GIRLS

District 3A-8

Bowie 45, Paradise 22

Record: Bowie, 13-1, 2-0

 

Nocona 64, Boyd 56

Record: Nocona, 11-5, 1-1

 

District 1A-21

Saint Jo 28, Prairie Valley 23

Record: Saint Jo, 8-6, 1-1; Prairie Valley, 7-9, 1-1

 

Bellevue 38, Midway 28

Record: Bellevue, 14-7, 2-0

 

Slidell 54, Forestburg 39

Record: Forestburg, 6-5, 0-2

 

