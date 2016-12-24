HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Tourneys start Tuesday

The Bowie High School girls’ basketball team will be competing in the Fidelity Communications Classic beginning Dec. 27.

Hallsville is a suburb of Longview, so it’s not exactly just down the street.

The Lady Rabbits will play Mount Pleasant in Gym No. 1 at 1:30 p.m., and then will square off against Palestine in the coliseum at 6 p.m.

Tournament play will continue on Dec. 28, and Bowie has games versus Greenville and Spring Hill. The Lady Rabbits play Daingerfield on Dec. 29.

The Windthorst Tournament begins on Dec. 27, but neither the Nocona boys or Bellevue boys and girls play until Dec. 28.

The Gold-Burg girls’ will play one game at the Bryson Tournament on Dec. 27. The Lady Bears will play Bryson at 9:30 a.m., and then versus City View at 12:30 p.m.

The Gold-Burg boys were originally slated to compete in the Bryson Tournament; however, head coach Michael Ball opted for the Bryan Mewbourn Tournament at Martin’s Mill last week instead.

The Bryson Tournament will feature a rolling schedule with a 10-minute warm-up.

All other tournaments won’t start until Dec. 28. Read more in the Dec. 24 Bowie News.

Addy Cook (22), shown here playing Nocona on Tuesday, will lead the Bowie girls’ basketball team into the Fidelity Communications Classic in Hallsville starting on Dec. 27. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)