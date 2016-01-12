HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Nocona’s James offensive MVP

Nocona quarterback Jeremy James was named the offensive most valuable player in District 5-3A-I.

The honors were released during the weekend, and several Nocona football players received accolades.

The Indians had a bounce-back season, going 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the district. Nocona put up 367 points while giving up 213.

Zach West from Henrietta was named the district MVP with Jett Johnson the offensive newcomer.

Jason Daughtry was named a first-team offensive lineman, with Marcus Carter a first-team wide receiver.

Tanner Cable was first-team blocking back with Parker Marshall another first-team choice at running back.

Nocona’s second-team choices were Deuce Glasker (offensive line), Tristan Cable (tight end), Riley McCasland (wide receiver) and Marshall at punter.

Jacksboro player Cody Gary was named the defensive MVP with Hunter Fenoglio of Nocona and Holliday’s Tanner Bayard the defensive newcomers.

Fletcher Six of Nocona was a first-team defensive lineman with Tanner Cable first-team linebacker, Charles Evans at outside linebacker and Marcus Carter at safety.

Evans also was a second-team special teams selection. Read more, and see the complete list of accolades, in the Nov. 30 Bowie News.

Nocona’s Jeremy James reacts after completing a touchdown pass during a regular-season game at Archer City. James was named District 5-3A-II offensive most valuable player. Accolades were released on Monday. (News file photo by Eric Viccaro)