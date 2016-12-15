HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Swaim honored by AP

By ERIC VICCARO

The Associated Press honored two Montague County football players for their hard work and performance Monday.

Bowie’s Dillon Swaim and Nocona’s Tanner Cable, both linebackers, were named honorable mentions to the Conference 3A AP team.

The AP team is traditionally tough to make; but, both players put up numbers worthy of this distinction.

“He read his keys very well,” Bowie head coach Dylan Stark said of Swaim. “He always put himself in the right position to make players, and he’s so quick.”

Stark said Swaim was able to get off blockers well, and he’s a sure tackler.

Swaim finished the season with 160 tackles, two quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was one of Bowie’s top tacklers this season.

Thanks to Swaim, Bowie's defensive unit improved this season and the Jackrabbits finished with a 6-6 record for the second straight year – which included a bi-district championship over Merkel.

Bowie’s Dillon Swaim was one of the top tacklers in the Texoma region this season, with 160 of them. (News photo by Eric Viccaro)