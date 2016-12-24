Holiday season thieves are opportunistic

By BARBARA GREEN

The holiday season is a time for fun and festivities, but it also is unfortunately a time when many homes are burglarized by opportunistic thieves.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reports nearly 400,000 burglaries occur during November and December alone. Factors, of course, include Christmas presents, a high number of travelers and a lack of attention due to the stress of the season.

Bowie Police Detective Bob Blackburn says the criminals perpetrating these thefts aren’t typically professionals. They are amateurs looking to make a quick score with electronics, jewerly and gadgets.

“These precautions should apply year-round,” said the officer,“However, thieves are watching all the time looking for any opportunity.”

