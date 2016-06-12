HOOPS IN THE HEARTLAND: Final scores from Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES
BOYS
Burkburnett 70, Bowie 40
Record: Bowie, 5-3
Nocona 88, Pottsboro 48
Record: Nocona, 5-3
Bellevue 59, Chico 41
Record: Bellevue, 4-5
Savoy 40, Saint Jo 34
Record: Saint Jo, 3-3
Prairie Valley 66, Harrold 61
Record: Prairie Valley, 5-4
GIRLS
Bowie 61, Lipan 31
Record: Bowie, 11-1
Burkburnett 66, Nocona 44
Record: Nocona, 8-3
Saint Jo 34, Savoy 23
Record: Saint Jo, 5-3
Bellevue 42, Chico 26
Record: Bellevue, 10-5
Harrold 57, Prairie Valley 37
Record: Prairie Valley, 3-7
Kason Spikes looks for someone to pass to during Tuesday evening’s game between Bowie and Burkburnett at the high school. Burkburnett, ranked highly in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 4A poll, stopped No. 25 3A Bowie 70-40.
