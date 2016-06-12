HOOPS IN THE HEARTLAND: Final scores from Dec. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

BOYS

Burkburnett 70, Bowie 40

Record: Bowie, 5-3

Nocona 88, Pottsboro 48

Record: Nocona, 5-3

Bellevue 59, Chico 41

Record: Bellevue, 4-5

Savoy 40, Saint Jo 34

Record: Saint Jo, 3-3

Prairie Valley 66, Harrold 61

Record: Prairie Valley, 5-4

GIRLS

Bowie 61, Lipan 31

Record: Bowie, 11-1

Burkburnett 66, Nocona 44

Record: Nocona, 8-3

Saint Jo 34, Savoy 23

Record: Saint Jo, 5-3

Bellevue 42, Chico 26

Record: Bellevue, 10-5

Harrold 57, Prairie Valley 37

Record: Prairie Valley, 3-7

Kason Spikes looks for someone to pass to during Tuesday evening’s game between Bowie and Burkburnett at the high school. Burkburnett, ranked highly in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Conference 4A poll, stopped No. 25 3A Bowie 70-40.