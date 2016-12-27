James Harold McCash

August 24, 1941 – December 22, 2016

BOWIE — James Harold McCash, 75, passed away

Dec. 22, 2016 in Bowie, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Dec.

26 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at the

First Baptist Church of Bowie.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

James was born Aug. 24,1941 in Fort Worth to William

Harold and Catherine Louise (Cottar) McCash.

He graduated from Poly High School in 1959.

James married Linda Darter on Nov. 18, 1959 in

Fort Worth. He moved to Bowie in 1965 after becoming

a game warden. James was a Texas Parks and Wildlife

game warden for 31 years and a Bowie municipal judge

for 10 years. He was a member of the Bowie Masonic

Lodge and the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

James is survived by his wife, Linda McCash,

Bowie; children, Scott McCash and wife Deborah,

New Braunfels, Shawn McCash and wife Cynthia,

Haslet, and Shelly Taylor and husband Frank, Bowie;

grandchildren, Coby Taylor, Cassidy Moore, Kristin

Robinson, Jared McCash, Kevin McCash, Ian McCash

and Aidan McCash; and great grandchildren, Jensen,

Elisa, Ariana Robinson and Lowery Moore.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The White

