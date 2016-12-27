James Harold McCash
August 24, 1941 – December 22, 2016
BOWIE — James Harold McCash, 75, passed away
Dec. 22, 2016 in Bowie, TX.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Dec.
26 at The White Family Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at the
First Baptist Church of Bowie.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
James was born Aug. 24,1941 in Fort Worth to William
Harold and Catherine Louise (Cottar) McCash.
He graduated from Poly High School in 1959.
James married Linda Darter on Nov. 18, 1959 in
Fort Worth. He moved to Bowie in 1965 after becoming
a game warden. James was a Texas Parks and Wildlife
game warden for 31 years and a Bowie municipal judge
for 10 years. He was a member of the Bowie Masonic
Lodge and the First Baptist Church of Bowie.
James is survived by his wife, Linda McCash,
Bowie; children, Scott McCash and wife Deborah,
New Braunfels, Shawn McCash and wife Cynthia,
Haslet, and Shelly Taylor and husband Frank, Bowie;
grandchildren, Coby Taylor, Cassidy Moore, Kristin
Robinson, Jared McCash, Kevin McCash, Ian McCash
and Aidan McCash; and great grandchildren, Jensen,
Elisa, Ariana Robinson and Lowery Moore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to The White
Family Funeral Home of Bowie. Paid publication
